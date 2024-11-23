Tommy Meenahan, Roscrea

Sheehills, Roscrea

Deeply beloved and missed by his mother Michelle and her partner Neddie, his father Scott, step-brother Scott Jnr., grandparents Marie, Leo and Lang, his aunts, uncles, cousins and all extended members of the Tierney, Meenehan, Kirby and Hutchinson families.

May His Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea (E53NY70) on Monday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Private removal from his residence on Tuesday morning arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea (E53PK82) for Funeral Mass at 12 noon.

Private cremation to take place afterwards in Shannon Crematorium.

Funeral mass can be viewed here