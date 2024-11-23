LISTEN
Premier Play with Davin Toomey

Premier Play with Davin Toomey

LISTEN LIVE
advertisement

Tommy Meenahan, Roscrea

Date:

Share:

Obituaries

Sheehills, Roscrea

Deeply beloved and missed by his mother Michelle and her partner Neddie, his father Scott, step-brother Scott Jnr., grandparents Marie, Leo and Lang, his aunts, uncles, cousins and all extended members of the Tierney, Meenehan, Kirby and Hutchinson families.

May His Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea (E53NY70) on Monday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Private removal from his residence on Tuesday morning arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea (E53PK82) for Funeral Mass at 12 noon.

Private cremation to take place afterwards in Shannon Crematorium.

Funeral mass can be viewed here

advertisement

Latest News

News

Public urged to reach out as Gambling awareness week comes...

As Gambling Awareness Week nears its end on the 24th , the public...
News

Taoiseach Simon Harris canvassed in Tipperary recently

The Taoiseach paid a quick visit to Tipperary last night. Simon Harris was canvassing...
News

Tipp locals warned to watch out for fallen trees

Locals are being warning to be wary of floods and fallen trees this...
News

Storm Bert bearing down on Ireland

The rain warnings for neighbouring counties Cork and Galway have been upgraded to...
advertisement
Funeral Director's Login

Latest Sport

Sport

Massive tipp involvement in Irelands biggest greyhound race

The biggest greyhound race in the country takes place tonight, with massive Tipperary...
Sport

Nenagh Ormond emerge victorious to continue their senior cup run

It was a good game in tough conditions for Nenagh ormond last night...
Sport

Tipp Boxer Shauna O’Keeffe wins against Bojana Libiszewska in London

It was a successful night for Tipp Boxer Shauna O'Keeffe yesterday The Clonmel women...
advertisement

Follow us

Make sure to keep up to date and follow us on all platforms

Download Our App

Useful Links

© 2024 Tipp FM. All Rights Reserved.