Tommy Kinane

Punchestown, Co. Kildare and formerly of Co. Tipperary.

Surrounded by his loving family, at home, Tommy, beloved husband of the late Frances and dear father of Thomas, Michael, Jayo, Suzanne, Kathryn, Paul and Janette; Sadly missed by his loving sons, daughters, sister Nancy, sons-in-law Mark, Stephen and Mark, Suzanne’s partner Richard, daughters-in-law Bridget, Catherine, Antoinette and Amy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Sineád, Bríd, Aisling, Niall, Thomas, Dean, Tom, Sarah, Heleena, Zoe, David and Sophie, great grandchildren MJ, Chloe, Jack, Alex, Molly and Mack, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal on Tuesday to the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas arriving for 10am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Ardmayle Cemetery, Co. Tipperary arriving at approximately 1pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society. House strictly private please.

Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors, Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897397. The Funeral Mass can be viewed by clicking on the following link: https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam/

“Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis”