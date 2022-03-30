Tommy Flanagan, Holycross

Cashel Road, Glenbane Upper, Holycross, Thurles

Peacefully, after a short illness, in Aut Even Hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved husband of the late Mary (Gleeson).

Much loved father of Sandra, Annette, Padraig and Tomás. Will be sadly missed by his loving family, his sisters Sadie (Dwyer) and Breda (O’Loughlin), grandchildren Roisin, Ciara, Daniel, Jack, Grace and Darragh, sons-in-law Andy, Eamonn and Paul, daughter-in-law Joanna, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, former colleagues in Erin Foods, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Thursday from 4.30pm to 7pm.

Arriving at Holycross Abbey on Friday at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30 which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

No flowers please – donations in lieu if desired to National Council for the Blind Ireland.

Covid 19 protection measures must be adhered to – please wear a face mask and no handshaking.