Tommy Campbell, Clonmel & Thurles

Bianconi Drive, Clonmel and formerly Cormackstown, Thurles, Co Tipperary.

Tommy passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday evening in the presence of his loving family. He is pre-deceased by his first wife Breda, grandsons Stephen and Philip and his sons-in-law P.J., David, Jimmy and Tom. He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Eileen, sons Mocko, Johnny, Tommy and Tony, daughters Breda, Nancy, Tracy, Gillian, Kellyanne, Lizanne and Aoife, brother Joe, sister Patricia, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Friday evening from 4.30pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Saturday to St Oliver’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.30am. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement: www.sthm.org/donate.html

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.