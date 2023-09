Graigue, Killenaule.

He will be sadly missed and remembered by his wife Bríd, daughter Máirín, brothers Canon Tadhg (Manchester) and Padraig, his relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at his residence (E41 P650) on Wednesday evening from 4pm to 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday in St. Mary’s Church Killenaule at 12 noon followed by burial in Crosscannon Cemetery.

House private on Thursday morning please.