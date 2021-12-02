Tom Wall, Ballymacarbry

Knockaun, Ballymacarbry, Co. Waterford.

Died peacefully on 30th November 2021 at Waterford Regional Hospital.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Joan, sons Martin, Michael, Peadar , Thomas, PJ. and David, daughter Mecca, daughters in law, Kate and Angelique, partners Martina, Samantha and Valerie , grandchildren Cian, Michaela, Shane and Chloe, sister Mary (Walsh), Aunt Phyllis Hackett, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews Billy and Paddy Walsh, relatives and his many friends.

May Tom Rest in Peace

Tom’s Funeral cortege will leave his residence on Saturday at 1.30pm for St. Helena’s Church The Nire for Requiem Mass at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence