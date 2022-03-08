Tom (Tommy) Comerford, Roscrea

Inane, Roscrea.

Died peacefully on March 3rd in the care of the Matron and staff of Patterson’s Nursing Home, Roscrea.

Pre-deceased by his parents Paddy and Mary, sister Teresa and brother Paddy.

Deeply regretted by his sisters Bernadette Dunne (Borrisakane) and Anna Bourke (Knockinroe, Templemore), nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home (E53NY70), Roscrea on Thursday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

Removal on Friday morning at 11.30am arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12 noon.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie

Burial afterwards in the adjoining old cemetery.