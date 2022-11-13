Tom (Tommie) Cormican, Thurles

Derrybeg, The Heath, Thurles.

Peacefully after a short illness. In the wonderful care of the staff of Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles.

Predeceased by his brothers John, Michael and Paul, sisters Maureen and Evelyn.

Devoted husband to Emily, adored father to Mary, Kay, Sean and Claire, grandfather to Shane, Lucy, Saoirse, Caoimhe, Sadhbh, Orla, Muireann and Niamh, brother to Pattie (Reddan).

Deeply regretted by his loving family, sons-in-law Ger, Niall and Davy, daughter-in-law Jane, nephews, nieces, sister-in-law Lou, brother-in-law Francis, cousins, former colleagues in An Garda Síochána, great neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Monday 14th Nov. from 6pm to 8pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Tuesday 15th Nov. at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Holycross Abbey cemetery.