Tom ‘Tomboy’ Hickey, Nenagh & Kerry

Tom (Tomboy) Hickey

Wellington House, Nenagh Co.Tipperary & formerly of Tullig, Castleisland, Co.Kerry. Peacefully on 6th May in the loving care of the Matron and staff of Rivervale Nursing Home Nenagh.

Pre-deceased by his wife Mary, His parents, brothers and sisters. Always remembered and sadly missed by his loving daughter Elma (Griffin, Castlemaine), son Tommy (Banagher) and Jerry (Nenagh). Grandchildren Louise, David, Philip, Oisin, Ellie, Cait, Conor and Anna. Great-grandchildren Sadie & Harry. Sister Katie (Chicago), Daughters in law Kay and Breda, Elma’s partner Patrick, Nieces, nephews cousins extended family cousins relatives neighbours and friends. May Tom Rest In Peace.

A reposing will take place this Friday for family and close friends at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh from 7-9pm, with adherence to current guidelines regarding Covid-19.

Remains will arrive to Castleisland Church on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Followed by burial afterwards in St. Johns – new Kilbannivane Cemetery, Castleisland.

Those who cannot attend the mass may view the livestream on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland

Condolences can be left in the section below.

The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence