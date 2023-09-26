Tom Thompson, Mooncoin, Clerihan and Clonmel

The Laurels, Roseleigh, Mooncoin, Co Kilkenny and late of Clonmel and Clerihan.

25th September 2023 peacefully in the loving care of The Oak Ward, Waterford University Hospital.

Predeceased by his late wife Bridget (Nee Hogan), sister Mary and brother Davie.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Bernie, daughters Margaret, Anne, Liza, Bridget, Clair, sons Tom, David and their partners, step-children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Helen and Anne, brother Jim, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Tom’s Funeral Cortege will arrive at the Church of the Assumption, Mooncoin on Thursday morning at 10.50am for Requiem Mass at 11am which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/mooncoinparish followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Clonmel.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Oak Ward (Waterford Hospice).

House private please.