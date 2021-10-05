Tom Slattery, Nenagh

Bawn, Nenagh.

Passed away on October 5th, unexpectedly, at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved husband of Kathleen and loving father of Sean.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, sisters Cáit and Nora, brother-in-law Seamus Logue, the Convery family, nephew Colm and his wife Karen, grandnephews, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Wednesday at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh from 5pm until 7pm.

Removal from his home on Thursday at 11.30am, to arrive at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines, for Funeral Mass at 12 o’clock, followed by burial in Kilbooy Cemetery, Dolla, with adherence to social distancing and face covering.

