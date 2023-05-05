Tom Slattery, Ballycommon

Carhue, Ballycommon, Nenagh.

4//5/2023 Suddenly at University Hospital Limerick.

Will be sadly missed & happily remembered by his loving wife Ber (Carey), his brothers Frank, Denis, his twin John & Michael. His sisters Mary (SR.Savio) & Kathleen (Hogan). The Carey family, brothers in law and sisters in law. Nieces and nephews cousins great neighbours relatives and friends.

May Tom Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh on Saturday from 5 o’clock with removal at 730 to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Carrig, Ballycommon at 8:15.

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in Monsea Graveyard.