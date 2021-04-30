Tom Sheedy, Thurles and Roscrea

Turtulla, Thurles and formerly of Cullohill, Roscrea.

Suddenly, in the wonderful care of the staff of South Tipperary General Hospital.

Predeceased by his devoted wife Kathleen.

Dear father to Catherine, John, Marita and Majella. Will be sadly missed by his cherished grandchildren Christopher, Nichola, Jessica and Rachel, great-grandchildren Samuel and Orlagh, sons in law Valentine, Pat and Brendan, daughter in law Helen, brothers Tim and Michael, sisters Sr Mary, Noreen and Rita, sisters in law Tess and Margaret, brothers in law Jim Dunne, Johnny Egan and his wife Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

In line with government/HSE advice and to ensure the safety of all Tom’s family and friends, a private funeral will take place.

His family would ask over the coming days everyone who knew Tom would take some time to light a candle or say a prayer in his memory.

Tom’s funeral cortège will leave his residence on Sunday at 10.15 to arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 10.30 for Requiem Mass at 11.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles.

Numbers are limited to 25 family members in the church.

The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie

House private please.

