Tom Ryan, Roscrea

Cooleshall, Roscrea

Died 18th February 2024. Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his parents Jack and Elizabeth, brothers John and Michael, sisters Kathleen and Bridie and sister in law Rita.

Rest in Peace

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, daughter Amy, sons Thomas, Jason and Damien, his son in law Niall, daughters in law Aoife and Sharon, his grandchildren Jack, Devin, Lucas, Roisín, Tara, Séan and Tomás. Brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, great neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence (E53 PF99) on Tuesday from 5pm to 8pm.

Removal from his residence Wednesday at 2pm to arrive at St Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for funeral mass at 2.30pm.

Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to The Irish Cancer Society.

Funeral mass can be viewed live on www.stcronanscluster.ie