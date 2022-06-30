Tom Quinlan, Thurles

Castletown House, Moyne, Thurles

Unexpectedly after a short illness, in the wonderful care of St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved husband of the Late Helen and predeceased by his much-loved son Peter, his brother Michael and sister Ann.

Very sadly missed by his adored daughters Katie, Mairéad and Elaine, sons-in-law Ronan, Gary and John, his cherished grandchildren Charlie, Molly, Robert, Paddy, Abigail, Tom and Evan, brothers and sisters Jim, Breda (O’Dwyer), Kathleen (Purcell), Paddy, John, Mary (Everard), Noel, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews, his wonderful neighbours, wide circle of friends and his good friend Ursula.

Tom will repose at his family home (E41A409) this Friday, July 1st, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Removal on Saturday morning to St. Mary’s Church, Moyne, for Funeral Mass at 11.30 a.m. followed by interment in the old cemetery, Moyne.

Mass may be viewed live on www.churchcamlive.ie/MoynetempletuohyParish