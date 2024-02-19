Tom O’Brien, Roscrea

Whitepark, Roscrea

Peacefully at St. James’s Hospital surrounded by his loving family following a short illness so bravely borne.

Pre-deceased by his parents Patrick and Brigid, and his sisters Esther, Delia, Maggie and Mary (Glentara).

Cherished husband of Angela, adored father to Json, Jennifer and Tony, doting grandfather to Larla and Méabh, wonderful father-in-law to Siobhán and Rory and brother to Billy.

Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives many friends and neighbours.

Reposing at his residence Whitepark, Roscrea (E53 A434) on Wednesday evening from 5.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal from his residence on Thursday morning at 11.30am arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea (E53 PK82) for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Dungar Cemetery.

Tom’s mass will be livestreamed on stcronanscluster.ie

“Our Hero. Ní fheicfimid a leithéid arís”