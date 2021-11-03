Tom O’Grady, Mullinahone

Mullinoly, Mullinahone.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Stasia; sons: Colin, Alan and Michael; daughters in law: Geraldine, Susan and Rose; grandchildren: Alexander, Ryan, Alice, Nancy , Liam and Joe; Sister: Margaret, nieces and nephews, brothers in law: Willie, Jim, Noel, Jim, Martin, Seamus; sisters in law: Brigid, Kathleen, Chris, Bernadette, Noreen, Theresa and Kathleen; relatives, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am in St. Michaels Church, Mullinahone followed by cremation at 3pm in The Island Crematorium, Cork.

House strictly private please.

