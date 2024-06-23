Thomas (Tom) Morahan – Clonmel & Mooncoin

Highfield Grove, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary and late of Dournane, Mooncoin, Co. Kilkenny.

Peacefully after a long illness in Tipperary University Hospital on Friday, 21st June 2024. (Predeceased by his cherished Mother Nellie and Seamus). Sadly missed by his loving wife Anne, children Marian, Theresa and Anthony, adored grandchildren Róisin, Tom and Aoife, son in law Willie (Duggan), brothers John and Michael ,aunt Kit, his faithful canine companion Jack, sisters in law, brother in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

May Tom Rest in Peace

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham St. Clonmel (E91PK19) on Monday, 24th June, from 5pm to 7pm.

Tom’s Funeral will take place on Tuesday at 11.30am in St. Oliver’s Church (E91W903) at 11.30am followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family Flowers Only. Donations, if desired, to Friends of Tipperary University Hospital.