Tom McGann, Thurles

St Ita’s Terrace, Castlemeadows, Thurles

Deeply regretted by his loving family; wife Maura, daughters Marie, Caroline, Pam, Nicki and Molly, sons Kenny, Barry, Declan, Tomás and Bobby, brothers James and John, grandchildren Paul, Becky, Jodie, Emma, Finn, Enya, Corey, Leah, Willow, Devin, Kim and Cian, sons-in-law Paddy, Martin and Murt, daughter-in-law Helene, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law Ann, Kathleen and Rita, brothers-in-law Pat, Tom and Jerome, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Tuesday 4th April, from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Wednesday 5th at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles.