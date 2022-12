Murphy Place, Abbeyside, Dungarvan and formerly of Woodville Terrace, Upper Gladstone St., Clonmel

Who died on Monday 19th December.

Tom is deeply mourned and sadly missed by his relatives and many friends especially Tara Kelly and the Kelly Family.

Tom will be reposing at the Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan (X35 XN79) on Thursday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm with Prayers at 6.30.

Requiem Mass at 11am on Friday in St. Mary’s Parish Church, Dungarvan.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.