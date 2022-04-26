Tom McCarthy, Nenagh

Ballyanny, Nenagh.

April 25th 2022, peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family.

Sadly missed by his heartbroken family Peter, Siobhán, Caroline (Carroll), Diarmuid, Adrian, and Michael and their mother Christine, his brothers John and Rory, sisters Margaret (Mulcahy), Anne (Reddan), Sheila (Ryan) and Martina (Harrington), daughters-in-law Josephine and Nadia, son-in-law Peter, his adored grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing on Thursday at Ryan’s Funeral Home Nenagh from 5pm until 7pm.

Funeral arriving on Friday to St. Patrick’s Church, Puckane for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Cloughprior Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on the live stream service https://youtube.com/channel/UCPPFPlr7vpmqcoqc-C8_-Lw

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Home Care Team.

House private on Friday please.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.