Tom Maher, Dublin and Borrisoleigh

29 Susanville Road, Drumcondra, Dublin and formerly of Cullahill Borrisoleigh.

Reposing at Stafford’s Funeral Home, North Strand, Dublin on Friday from 3pm to 5pm.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10 o’clock in St. Agatha’s Church, William Street, Summerhill, Dublin followed by interment in St. Brigid’s Cemetery, Borrisoleigh arriving at 2pm approximately.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence