Tom Kirwan, Nenagh and Horse & Jockey

Tyone, Nenagh and formerly of Horse & Jockey, Thurles.

June 20th 2024, peacefully, in his 95th year, at Rivervale Nursing Home, Nenagh.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Rita, his brothers and sisters, Jimmy, Willie, Nell, John, Stephen, Nancy, Paddy and Martin.

Sadly missed by his loving family, Martin, Tom, Elaine and Ruth, son-in-law Gerry Reynolds, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Sunday at Ryan’s Funeral Home Nenagh from 6pm until 7.30pm.

Funeral arriving on Monday to St. Mary of the Rosary Church Nenagh for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery.

Tom’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.nenaghparish.ie

The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care and attention that Tom received from the kind and caring staff of Medical 1, Nenagh Hospital and the staff of Rivervale Nursing Home.

May he Rest in Peace.