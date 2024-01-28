Tom Kennedy, Roscrea

Lisnagower, Ballingary, Roscrea, Co Tipperary.

A beloved brother to his recently deceased sisters, Phyllis, Ellie and Theresa

and to Sis in London and Michael.

Sadly missed by his dear friends and family, his wonderful neighbours Una and Noel and all who knew him. An unforgettable uncle to Malachy, Deirdre, Tony, Raymond, Thomas, Brendan and Sarah and to his all his grand-nieces and nephews. Everyone who knew Tom was better for the experience.

Reposing at Sullivan’s Funeral Home this Monday evening from 5pm until 7pm.

Funeral arriving Tuesday morning to St Patrick’s church The Pike Ballingarry E53E771 at 10:45am for funeral mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May He Rest in Peace.