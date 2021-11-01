Tom Holden, Callan

Friarshill, Callan, Co Kilkenny.

Formerly of Holden Aluminium Seamless Gutters Ltd.

Died peacefully on Monday, November 1 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Tuesday from 4pm with Rosary and Vigil prayers at 8pm.

Funeral Prayers on Wednesday morning at 11am followed by removal to The Church of the Holy Cross, (Eircode R95 ED61), Cuffesgrange, Co. Kilkenny for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. A private cremation will take place afterwards.

House Private Please. Family Flowers only please, donations if desired to The Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team.

Donations can be made via the following link; https://www.carlowkilkennyhomecareteam.ie

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live by clicking on the following link; https://youtu.be/vcvy8q4cF7I

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence