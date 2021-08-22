Tom Hennessy, Killenaule

Moyne, Killenaule.

Reposing at his daughter Mary Brett’s residence at Ballynennonn, Mullinahone (E41 EF68) today (Sunday).

Arriving at the church of the Immaculate Conception, Drangan on Monday at 10.50am for funeral mass at 11am, followed by burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private on Monday morning, family flowers only please.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence