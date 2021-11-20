Tom Hannigan, Clonmel

St Bernadette Terrace, Old Bridge and formerly Powerstown, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Tom passed away peacefully in the care of the staff of Acorn Lodge Nursing Home, Cashel on Saturday morning in the presence of his loving family.

Beloved husband and father, he will be sadly missed by his wife Mary, daughters Geraldine, Annie, Mary, Caroline and Bernie, son John, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour on Sunday evening from 5.30pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Monday to St John the Baptist Church, Powerstown.

Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.00am. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Powerstown Parish livestream service www.powerstownchurch.com.

Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Donations, if desired to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis.

