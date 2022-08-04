Tom Friend, Piltown

23 Power Villa, Piltown, Kilkenny.

Predeceased by his wife Kathleen and daughter Catherine. Deeply regretted by his children Sandra Butler and Mary Raby, sisters in law Margaret Behan and Maureen O’Brien, brother in law Finbar Doran, sons-in-law Colin Butler and Ian M’Coll, grandchildren Sean, Suzy, Daniel, Conor and Holly, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Friday from 5pm to 6.30pm.

Arriving at The Church of the Assumption, Piltown on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.