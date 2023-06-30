Tom Cummins, Shinrone & Roscrea

Church view,Birr road Shinrone Birr Co.offaly and formerly Limerick road Roscrea Co.Tipperary

Died 29th of June 2023 peacefully surrounded by his loving family.

Deeply regretted by his wife Sarah,Daughter Grace,Grace’s partner Ciarán and his extended loving family,relatives and friends.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing on Saturday in Treacys Funeral home shinrone ( R42 E125) from 6 o’clock until 8 o’clock.

Private removal on Sunday to St.Mary’s Church Shinrone ( R42 WT26) for Funeral mass at 2 o’clock followed by burial afterwards in the New Cemetery Shinrone.

Family flowers only please donations if desired in lieu of flowers to The I.C.U. c/o of the Regional Hospital Tullamore.

House private please.