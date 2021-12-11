Tom Brennan, Boherlahan & Clonmel

Tom Brennan

Wakefield, Yorkshire, formerly of Synone, Boherlahan, Cashel and Árd Na Gréine, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary.

Funeral Mass on Thursday (December 16th) in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan at 11.30am and can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/boherlahan-dualla-parish/

Followed by Burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Clonmel.

