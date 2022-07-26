Tom Ahearne, Templemore

Patrick Street, Templemore, Co. Tipperary
26th of July 2022, peacefully.
Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, daughter Deirdre, son Eamon and Liam, daughter-in-law Alison, son-in-law Leonard, grandchildren, Emma, Ava, Sophie and Kayla, nephews, Relatives and Friends.
Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Friday Evening from 5 pm to 7 pm.
Requiem mass on Saturday in the Church of the sacred heart Templemore at 12 noon.
Interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery afterwards.
Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com