TJ Keating, Cahir

Mountain View, Cahir, and formerly of Toureen, Cahir.

TJ passed away peacefully with his family at his side in Tipperary University Hospital.

Predeceased by his beloved daughter Audrey (Joyce).

He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Marie, son Patrick, daughter Claire, sons in law Dermot and Richard, daughter in law Therese, adored grandchildren Dylan, Adam, Grace, Emma, Connor and Jack, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home Cahir on Saturday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral cortége will leave his home on Sunday morning at 10.15am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Cahir, at 10.45am for funeral mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice.