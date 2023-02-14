Tina O Hara, Roscrea

5 Kennedy Park, Roscrea.

Pre-deceased by her parents Kit and Charlie, brother John, sister-in-law Jean, aunts and uncles and partner James.

Deeply regretted by her loving children Donna and James, son-in-law Mark, grandson Jack, PJ Armstrong, brother Jerry, sisters Kathleen, Mary and Aileen, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

RIP.

Reposing at her brother Jerry’s residence, Gurtmullen, Roscrea (E53 X372) on Thursday evening from 5.00pm to 8.00pm.

Removal from Jerry’s residence on Friday morning for private cremation in Shannon Crematorium, Co. Clare.