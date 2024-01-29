Tina Looby, Cahir

Carrogataha, Cahir,

Tina passed peacefully after an illness borne with courage and dignity.

Predeceased by her parents Bill and Rita.

She will be forever missed by her loving partner Johnny, brother Jimmy, sisters Joan and Pat, sister in law Catherine, nephew Bill, nieces Elaine, Miriam, Colette and Kate, extended family, neighbours and her many great friends.

Reposing at her family home at Corriconeen, Grange (E91CK28) on Tuesday evening from 4pm to 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am in St. Nicholas’ Church, Grange followed by cremation at Shannon Crematorium, Co. Clare at 3pm.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Friends of St. Theresa’s Hospital Clogheen/Irish Cancer Society.