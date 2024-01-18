Timothy (Timmy) Ryan (Ned), Rossmore and Drombane

Kyle, Rossmore, Cashel and formerly Drombane.

Timmy died peacefully at his home. Predeceased by his brothers Eugene, Michael and Joe.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Anna and his children Dermot, Anne (Tobin), Kevin and Owen, his sister Anne English, son in law Jim, daughters in law Martina and Celine, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, many neighbours and friends

Reposing in Hayes Funeral Chapel, Clonoulty on Friday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to the Church of Jesus Christ Our Saviour, Rossmore arriving at 8.15 approx.

Funeral mass on Saturday morning at 11.30 followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The Mass will be livestreamed on https://www.churchcamlive.ie/rossmore-parish-live-stream/