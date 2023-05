2 Maidenhill, Kells Road, Kilkenny and formerly of Athnid, Thurles.

His wife Joan, sons John, daughter Niamh, brothers Michael and Pat, sisters Mary, Joan and Anne.

Timothy died unexpectedly on 9th May 2023.

Reposing at his home on Friday from 4pm concluding with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7pm.

House private at all other times please.

Requiem Mass on Saturday afternoon at 2pm in St. Patrick’s Church, Kilkenny (R95 VX96).

A private cremation will take place on Monday.