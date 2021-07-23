Timothy (Tade) Dwyer, Thurles

Grange, Holycross, Thurles.

Died peacefully on July 21 after a short illness. In his 94th year.

Pre-deceased by his wife Alice, infant son Gerard and infant daughter Mary-Theresa. Will be sadly missed by his loving family, daughters Anna (Manser) and Carmel (Buckley), sons James, Phil, Conor, Timmy and John, grandchildren, sons in law Bill and Ned, daughters in law Annabelle, Paula, Fiona, Derbhala and Jennifer, nephews, nieces, sisters in law Sally Dwyer (Killough), Mary Dwyer (Whitford) and Mary Ryan (Clogher), relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Arriving at Holycross Abbey on Monday at 11am for private family Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House strictly private please.

The Mass can be viewed at www.churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey.

Please follow current guidelines regarding face masks and social distancing.

