Grange Barna, Thurles, and formerly of Peafield, Cloneen.

Deeply regretted by his Sisters, Nieces, Nephews, Grand nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends

Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Brett’s Funeral Home on Saturday from 6pm to 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12:30pm in The Church of the Nativity Cloneen, followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.