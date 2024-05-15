Timmy Spaight, Portroe and Australia

Ardarra, Portroe and Sydney, Australia

Died on April 29th 2024.

Beloved son of Philomena and the late Patrick (Pa) Spaight and loving brother of Mary, Mike, Sheila, Christine Pat and Bobby.

Much loved and sadly missed by his heartbroken family, brothers-in-law, Dave Isaacs, Michael Hennessy and Barry Gohery, sister-in-law Louise and Bobby’s partner Teresa, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and close friends in Ireland and Australia.

Reposing on Thursday at Keller’s Funeral Home Nenagh from 5pm until 7pm.

Funeral arriving on Friday to St. Mary’s Church Portroe for Funeral Mass at 2pm, followed by burial in Garrykennedy Cemetery.

Timmy’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/c/portroeburgessyoughalparishes

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust and Outreach ISA for their commitment, kindness, support and for their belief for doing good. Thank you for helping us to bring our beloved Timmy home to his family and native Portroe from his other home in Australia.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust www.kevinbellrepatriationtrust.com

House Private on Friday please.

May he Rest in Peace.