Timmy Mulcahy, Cahir

Glengar, Burncourt, Cahir.

Son of the late Margaret and Patrick, brother of the late Christy, deeply regretted by his brothers Paddy, Sean, Billy, James, and his sister Margaret, sister’s in-law, nieces, nephews, grandniece’s, grandnephew’s, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Costigan’s Funeral Home Cahir, on tomorrow Sunday 15th May from 5pm to 7pm.

Requiem Mass at 11am on Monday in the Church of the Assumption Burncourt, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, Donations if desired to the South Tipp Hospice Movement.