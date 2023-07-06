Timmy Fitzgerald, Cahir

Loughloher, Cahir.

Timmy passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital.

He will be sadly missed by his brothers Paddy, Fr. Davie, Johnny, Maurice and Mick, sisters Kitty (Donnelly) Betty (Mullane), Mary and Bridgie (Murtagh), brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on Saturday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church Cahir on Sunday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Donations if desired to Cahir Day Care Centre