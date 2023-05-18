Tim (Tadhg) Maher, Nenagh

“Drimeen”, Limerick Road, Nenagh

17th of May 2023. Peacefully, in the excellent care of Nenagh Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his brother Paddy, sisters Mary and Una and his beloved daughter-in-law Sinéad.

Deeply missed by his loving wife Dolores, daughters Aileen and Sinéad, son Eoin, sisters Nancy (Murphy) and Breeda (Fogarty), sons-in-law Gary and Mike, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren Daire, Seán, Clodagh, Rían, Donagh, Emma and Peter, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Keller’s funeral home Nenagh (E45XO94) on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving to St Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Saturday at 1.45pm for funeral Mass at 2pm followed by burial in Lisboney Lawn cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to St. Vincent De Paul Nenagh.

Tim’s funeral Mass can be viewed on http://www.nenaghparish.ie/