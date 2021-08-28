Tim Shanahan, Cahir

Tim Shanahan

Pearse Lane, Cahir.

Tim, pre-deceased by his father Tom, passed away peacefully after a long illness, bravely borne with humour and dignity in the wonderful care of Milford Hospice, Limerick. He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Loretta, daughter Nicole, mother Pat, brothers Paddy, Paul and Tom, sisters Ann and Lorraine, granddaughters Meadow and Morgan son in law Barry, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Tim’s funeral cortége will leave his home on Monday at 12.30pm to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Cahir for 1pm Funeral mass.

The mass can be viewed online at https://www.premvideo.com/funeral/

A private farewell service will be held at the Island Crematorium Cork at 4pm and can be viewed on their website.

Family flowers only please.

Donations if desired to the Irish Motor Neuron Disease Association.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence