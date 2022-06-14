Tim Heenan, Borrisokane

Ardcroney & Ringroe, Borrisokane

Peacefully at home surrounded by his family and friends predeceased by his brother’s infant Danny, Philip, Pat and John, sister Mary (Oakley), nephew John, and brother in law, Tom.

Deeply regretted by his loving brother Denis, nieces Theresa (Quinn), Mary (Oakley), Martina (Cleary), nephew’s Philip, Paidraig and Ger, family friend Geraldine (Sullivan), grand nephews, grand nieces, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Keller’s funeral home Nenagh on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving on Thursday to Ardcroney church at 10.45am for funeral mass at 11am followed by burial in Cloughjordan cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford hospice.

Mass can be viewed at: https://www.facebook.com/cloughjordanparish/