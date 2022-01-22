Tim Cooney, Clonmel & Thurles

Glenconnor, Clonmel and formerly Lanespark, Ballynonty, Thurles, Co Tipperary.

Tim passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital on Saturday morning in the presence of his loving family.

Pre-deceased by his daughter Carolyne, he will be sadly missed by his loving wife Violet, son James, daughters Laura, Sharon, Tracey and Anita, grandchildren, brother Patsy, sisters Kathleen, Sheila and Margaret, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home on Sunday afternoon from 2.00pm to 6.00pm.

Removal on Monday to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12.00 noon.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

House private on Monday morning please.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis.

Please continue to comply with Covid 19 Government Guidelines regarding social distancing, face covering and hand shaking. Messages of condolence may be left below or alternatively on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.

