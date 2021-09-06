Tim Carroll, Holycross.

Beakstown, Holycross, Thurles.

Suddenly, at home.

Predeceased by his brothers Paddy, Mattie, Mick, Jim, Phil and Tom, sisters Masie, Alice and Win.

Deeply regretted by his brother Joe, sister in law Mary-Jo, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, great-grand-nephews, great-grand-nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at Holycross Abbey on Thursday at 11.30 for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in St Peters Cemetery, Moycarkey.

The Mass can be viewed at www.churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence