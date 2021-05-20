Thomas Weston, Clonmel

Thomas Weston

Father Matthew Terrace, Clonmel.

Due to current restrictions regarding public gatherings, Thomas’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of his family only on Friday at 1 o’clock in SS Peter & Paul’s church, followed by burial in St.Patrick’s cemetery.

In Lieu of attendance, messages of comfort and sympathy can be left in the condolence section on the RIP.ie website.

Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service at churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul

Please note that numbers are restricted to 50 people max.

House strictly private please

All enquiries to Fennessy’s funeral directors.

