Thomas (Tony) Carrigan, Ardfinnan

Poulatar, Goatenbridge, Ardfinnan

Tony passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital after a long illness bravely borne. He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Chris, daughter Tracy, son in law Declan, sister Maureen, step grandchildren Chloe, Michael, Gavin, Tasha and Lauren, brothers in law, sister in law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Tony is predeceasd by his brothers John-Joe, Michael and Pat, sisters Mary, Jose, Margaret and Nancy

Reposing at his home on Wednesday evening from 4pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving to Ballybacon Church on Thursday morning for mass at 11.30am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Theresa’s Hospital, Clogheen.