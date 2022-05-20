Thomas (Tommy) Sampson, Ballylooby

Croughatoor, Ballylooby, Cahir

May 20th 2022, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Woodlands Nursing Home Dundrum.

Pre-deceased by his beloved wife Breda and son Denis.

Deeply regretted by his loving son Liam, daughters Mary, June and Nodlaig, sisters Sr. Maura and June, daughter-in-law Anna, sons-in-law Chris and Tony, grandchildren Fiona, Thomas Leanne, Jamie and Ciaran, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home Cahir on Saturday from 6pm to 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 10.30 am in St Kiernan’s Church, Ballylooby, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.