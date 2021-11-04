Thomas “Tommy” O’Brien, The Commons

Garrynagree, The Commons, Thurles

Suddenly at his home.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Breda, his son JP, daughter in law Gillian, grandsons Luke and Jamie, extended family, neighbours and large circle of friends.

May Tommy Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Ronan’s Funeral Home Ballingarry on Saturday from 5.30 to 7.30pm.

Removal on Sunday morning from his home to the Church of the Assumption Ballingarry for Funeral Mass at 10.30 followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

